Local churches gather supplies for Afghani refugees

"Just as a small way of shining our light to provide a path to them to come and find a new home in the United States"

ODESSA, Texas — Three Christian churches from across the Permian basin all met Sunday to combine and gather supplies for Afghani refugees.

Connection Christian Church in Odessa, Bethany Christian in Odessa and first Christian in Midland met at the cross in between Midland and Odessa.

"We're meeting in the middle of our two cities Odessa and Midland to come to the cross symbolic of the lord who of course was a refugee himself," said Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks, Pastor for Connection Christian Church in Odessa.

Weaks and other people in the community and the churches felt for the citizens of Afghanistan.

"When we heard the news and saw the news images of what's happened to our global neighbors in Afghanistan that had to flee for their lives.. our hearts were breaking along with many other Americans," said Weaks.

The churches contacted the International Rescue Committee and the closest office is in Abilene.

"We just said are you doing anything, can we help? and they told us yes they have 115 Afghan refugees that are coming into Abilene to be resettled in West Texas and that they could use supplies," said Weaks.

The churches have collected hygiene and cleaning supplies to give to their new neighbors.