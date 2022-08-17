Local businessman Jim Gerety files to run for District 4 seat

Gerety says he wants to use his leadership skills to benefit fellow residents in District 4.

MIDLAND, Texas — Local Businessman Jim Gerety has filed to run for the District 4 Midland City Council seat.

After 23 years of building a business with more than 400 employees and raising a family here, Gerety says he wants to use his leadership skills to benefit fellow residents in District 4.

One of his platforms include increasing police pay to retain and hire more officers. He believes quicker infrastructure development is needed with a growing city, and not just maintaining our current roads, water and sewer system, but developing projects to handle the growth.

Gerety owns 24 Domino's Pizza restaurants in Texas including six in Midland and six in Odessa.