Local businesses support Midland City Council candidates ahead of election

Local businesses and homeowners show their support for candidates

MIDLAND, Texas — November is election day and the midland city council race has a lot of candidates trying to get Midlander's to vote for them, so getting their name out there is important.

Midland City Council Candidates have put signs all over the city, "Its all kind of about who you know, " said Robin Poole, one of the at-large candidates.

The five at-large Candidates are Dan Corrales, Robin Pool, Dustin Johnson and incumbents Michael Trost and Spencer Robnett with two spots up for grabs.

In District One it's between Ross Schuman and incumbent Scott Dufford.

If you haven't kept up on elections you probably have seen their names around the city, and those signs are generally at businesses or houses.

"If you know people who own businesses you can always reach out to them and ask and then there are supporters that reach out and say hey can you put a sign at my location," said Poole.

And sometimes it happens just by chance, "My husbands gone into a couple of businesses and asked if he could put a sign up and people are generally pretty good about it, they want to know a little bit about your campaign and if its something they can get behind they'll usually let you put one up," said Poole