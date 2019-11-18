MIDLAND, Texas — Saturday, Ally Outdoors held a benefit concert that raised $185,500 for the Midland Police Department.

In a Facebook post, MPD said the money was enough to buy 90 Angel Armor vests.

The event partnered with Shield616, a non-profit ministry, who said MPD still needs $31,000 to fit every officer with an Angel Armor’s all-day rifle rated armor.

Concho, Viper Energy, Seawolf Resources, The Bosworth Company, KC Pipe, Ally Village Midland, Oryx Midstream, Saulsbury Industries, Warren Cat, Pioneer, The Mabee Family, and Botanical Gardens all sponsored the event.

