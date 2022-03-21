Local business owner helps women recover from abuse and trauma

"I feel like my mission is really to help women blossom into everything they were designed, called and gifted to be," said founder Misty Knight.

ODESSA, Texas — Tenacious Woman was founded by Midland resident Misty Knight and the goal is to lift women up.

"Well too long we've had this animosity between women and of like cat-fighting and putting each other down and that's not how it's supposed to be," Knight said. "We're supposed to be in community with each other supporting each other, helping each other through these things and when we go through a crisis as a woman we need that community around us to get through it and too many women don't have that."

Knight uses her experience of getting out of an abusive relationship and her journey to teach important lessons to women who may have gone through similar experiences.

"How to eliminate overwhelm and perfectionism, how to really take control back of your life, how to heal yourself from trauma and abusive you've experienced," Knight said.

The Well, in Odessa, is one of the non-profits Knight works with. They have a dress for success program which provides clothes for woman looking to get a job.

"We'll be doing trainings, our first training this month is going to be how to create your life standards," Knight said. "How you really want to line out exactly how you want your life to look like. Because if you know what you want your life to look like you can make decisions that lead you to that versus making decisions you've always made."

The trainings help boost confidence and confirm a woman's worth.

"Too many women are living these days a half of life," Knight said. "They aren't being fully who they are and fully who they were created to be, because they've been told by the world they cant do it. So I feel like my mission is really to help women blossom into everything they were designed, called and gifted to be so they can go out and make an impact on the world as well."