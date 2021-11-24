Local business owner designs 'Andrews Strong' t-shirt

Edgar Armendariz created the shirts to help out those affected by the bus crash

ANDREWS, Texas — A local tattoo artist designed t-shirts to help those affected by the Andrews band bus crash.

Edgar Armendariz created the t-shirts. They have the phrase 'Andrews Strong' on the front of the shirt.

They can be found at the National Bank of Andrews and will cost $20.

"Everything will be going to anyone with the band that was affected by this unfortunate event, so one hundred percent goes to them," Armendariz said. "We just want to make sure they're not alone and were all here to help as a community."