MIDLAND, Texas — Monday, Commissioner Luis D. Sánchez with Precinct 3 gathered the necessary signatures on a petition to request Inspectors for the 2020 City of Midland District 2 Special Election and the 2020 Primary Election.

Sánchez says the request was in response to the Midland ISD Ballot discrepancy and hopes that having inspectors available will help avoid issues in future elections.

"As we know, we've come to find out that the election equipment is fine, that's not where the problem was," said Sánchez. "We understand there was a box that was never counted, it was never opened, and that's why I want an inspector here to ensure this does not happen again."

15 signatures were submitted for the “Request for Inspectors” for the 2020 Primary Election and another request is being finalized for the 2020 City of Midland District 2 Special Election.

Sánchez hopes this proactive stance will ensure the elections are done correctly.

"As commissioner, I want to make that the integrity of the election is front and center, and this is just something I feel needs to be done."

