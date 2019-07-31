MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Coalition is hosting a session to empower parents to start important conversations with their teens about alcohol and drugs.

The session will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on August 1 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Parents who attend the meeting will receive advice on how to talk to their children about important things like alcohol, drugs and drunk driving. The meeting will help parents empower their teens and children to have small talks with big impacts.

Additionally, there will be guest speakers, food, resources and giveaways at the event.

A study reports only three out of ten children will go their parents if they have an alcohol problem.