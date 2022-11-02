Literacy Coalition educates community on Día de los Muertos

Displays about the life cycle of the monarch butterfly were used to show students the importance of the day.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin teamed up with the Rotary Club of Midland, the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland and Friends of the Windlands Park Wednesday to celebrate and educate people on Día de los Muertos.

Día de los Muertos is celebrated every year on Nov. 1-2 and celebrates the Mexican heritage or prayer as well as remembrance of those who have died.

Students were able to able to learn about the traditions of the holiday as well as the life cycle of the monarch butterfly, which represents the souls of ancestors visiting their loved ones.

The Literacy Coalition also gave away 250 books to students who attended.