List: Delays and closures around the Permian Basin for February 24

These delays and closures are due to the inclement weather in West Texas
Credit: Michele Ursi - stock.adobe.com

TEXAS, USA — Due to icy roads and weather conditions, schools, learning centers and city offices have decided to have delayed start times. 

Below is a list of those districts and other businesses

  • Snyder ISD: Closed for 2/24
  • Grady ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start 
  • Big Spring ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
  • Coahoma ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
  • Ector County ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
  • Howard College: 10:00 a.m. delayed start 
  • Forsan ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
  • Glasscock ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
  • Odessa Candyland Academy: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
  • Odessa YMCA Family Learning Center: 10:00 a.m. delayed start 
  • Odessa College: 9:30 a.m. delayed start
  • Woodson Young Scholars Academy: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
  • Buena Vista ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start 
  • Richard Milburn Academy-Odessa: 9:55 a.m. start
  • Our Little Texans Learning Center in Odessa: 10:00 a.m. 

We will continue to update this list as we receive more information. 

