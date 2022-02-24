List: Delays and closures around the Permian Basin for February 24

These delays and closures are due to the inclement weather in West Texas

TEXAS, USA — Due to icy roads and weather conditions, schools, learning centers and city offices have decided to have delayed start times.

Below is a list of those districts and other businesses

Snyder ISD: Closed for 2/24

Grady ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start

Big Spring ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start

Coahoma ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start

Ector County ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start

Howard College: 10:00 a.m. delayed start

Forsan ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start

Glasscock ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start

Odessa Candyland Academy: 10:00 a.m. delayed start

Odessa YMCA Family Learning Center: 10:00 a.m. delayed start

Odessa College: 9:30 a.m. delayed start

Woodson Young Scholars Academy: 10:00 a.m. delayed start

Buena Vista ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start

Richard Milburn Academy-Odessa: 9:55 a.m. start

Our Little Texans Learning Center in Odessa: 10:00 a.m.