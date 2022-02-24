List: Delays and closures around the Permian Basin for February 24

TEXAS, USA — Due to icy roads and weather conditions, schools, learning centers and city offices have decided to have delayed start times.
Below is a list of those districts and other businesses
- Snyder ISD: Closed for 2/24
- Grady ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
- Big Spring ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
- Coahoma ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
- Ector County ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
- Howard College: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
- Forsan ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
- Glasscock ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
- Odessa Candyland Academy: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
- Odessa YMCA Family Learning Center: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
- Odessa College: 9:30 a.m. delayed start
- Woodson Young Scholars Academy: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
- Buena Vista ISD: 10:00 a.m. delayed start
- Richard Milburn Academy-Odessa: 9:55 a.m. start
- Our Little Texans Learning Center in Odessa: 10:00 a.m.
We will continue to update this list as we receive more information.