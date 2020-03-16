ODESSA, Midland — Here are the daycares that have been canceled or remain open.

  • WeeCare Learning Center will be closed as long as Midland ISD is closed.
  • Peppermint Plantation will be open as of March 16.
  • PaPa's House Daycare will be closed March 16-20.
  • Odessa Day Nursery will be closed March 16-27.
  • New Horizons Child Development Center will be closed March 16-20.
  • St. Luke’s in Midland is closed as long as MISD is closed. 
  • KidTown Daycare is closed in Midland as long as MISD is closed. 
  • Greenwood Baptist Children's Learning Center will be closed following the closure of GISD.
  • Boys & Girls Club of the Permian Basin will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing list and will be updated as more closures are announced. 