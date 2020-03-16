ODESSA, Midland — Here are the daycares that have been canceled or remain open.

WeeCare Learning Center will be closed as long as Midland ISD is closed.

Peppermint Plantation will be open as of March 16.

PaPa's House Daycare will be closed March 16-20.

Odessa Day Nursery will be closed March 16-27.

New Horizons Child Development Center will be closed March 16-20.

St. Luke’s in Midland is closed as long as MISD is closed.

KidTown Daycare is closed in Midland as long as MISD is closed.

Greenwood Baptist Children's Learning Center will be closed following the closure of GISD.

Boys & Girls Club of the Permian Basin will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing list and will be updated as more closures are announced.