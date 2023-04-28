Lion's Club to host 30th annual 'We Serve Breakfast' event

The event will take place in the Midland Park Mall Food Court from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on April 29.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 30th annual Lion's Club 'We Serve Breakfast' will take place on April 29 at the Food Court in the Midland Park Mall.

There will be door prizes and entertainment for the whole family. All proceeds will go directly to Lion's Club charities. Some of those charities included Texas Lions Camp, Texas Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center and Lions International Youth Exchange.