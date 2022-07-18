Midland West Side Lions Club giving away school supplies for 17th annual Back to School Bash

The drive through giveaway will be held on July 30.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland West Side Lions Club is giving away backpacks and school supplies on July 30.

These school supplies will be given out to Kindergarten through 12th graders.

Supplies will be given out starting at 9 a.m. and will go until 11 a.m. or while supplies last.

This year the giveaway will be done in a drive-through format. Cars will enter from Cedar Springs Drive or Thomason Drive and exit onto Midland Drive.

Children must be in the car in order to receive supplies.

For more information you can call 432-559-6874 or visit the Lions Club Facebook page .