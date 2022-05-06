x
Local News

Let's Get Messy provides sensory play experience for children

This is an outdoor event that features playtime with water, paint, bubbles and more.
Credit: Let's Get Messy

ODESSA, Texas — Let's Get Messy is providing a fun sensory play experience for children.

There will be six events in May, including on partnering with Fit4Mom.

Tickets are $8 per child and you can buy online or at the door. If you are paying at the door you still must register your child.

Attendees are encouraged to dress their children in swim or play clothes and bring sunscreen, water bottles and towels.

For more information you can join the Let's Get Messy Facebook group.

