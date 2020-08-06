MIDLAND, Texas — Legal Aid of Northwest Texas's Midland branch will be holding a virtual clinic for those needing legal help.

The clinic will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on June 9 through Zoom.

Anyone interested in attending must pre-register for the clinic and meet the financial eligibility requirements to get free help.

To apply, you can call 432-686-0647, extension 5503. You can also email smithb@lanwt.org.

Once you register, you will be contacted to get a time slot and see if you meet the requirements.

The deadline to preregister is 5 p.m. on June 8.

Issues that Legal Aid can help with during this clinic include foreclosure, eviction, unemployment benefits, Medicare and Medicaid benefits and drivers license restoration.

For more information on Legal Aid of Northwest Texas you can visit the website.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Midland College to offer reduced dual credit tuition program for home school students

The Wagner Noel revisits plans about when to open with Governor Abbott's newest announcement

West Texas VA Health Care System to resume in-person appointments