It's a big tradition for students carrying over to the newly renamed Lee High School.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's a tradition that's been ongoing for years-the next group of graduating seniors painting their parking spots at the former Lee High School.

This year however, the tradition has new meaning. These seniors will be the first graduating class of the newly renamed Legacy High School.

Each year the seniors paint their spots and at the end of the school year they are painted over to prep for the next class.