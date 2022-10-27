Legacy High School holds safe driving contest with Safe2Drive

Students used the Safe2Save app over the course of a month to practice safe driving habits.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School recently completed a month-long safe driving competition in conjunction with the Safe2Drive organization.

The school used an app called Safe2Save, which awards drivers with points for every mile they drive without touching their phones.

Stacy Payne, a coordinator with Students in Philosophy, worked together with Safe2Drive so Legacy High's students and the community could feel safer on the road.

"How many times have we been on the road the past two or three days and said ‘Ugh, just put your phone down and drive’?" Payne said. "So that’s what we were trying to do at the high school. We want our kids safe, we want our community safe so that's why our Students in Philanthropy group got involved and tried to get busy trying to make that happen.”

Word was spread throughout the campus by word of mouth, announcements and pep rallies.

“About a month ago, we started talking it up around campus, asking kids to join, talking to kids about being more safe when they drove, putting their phones down, not texting and driving and then it really took off,” Payne said. “We had little giveaways during the week at pep rallies, announcements, social media campaigns and then it really kicked off and we had over 350 people participate.”

The event concluded at a pep rally that saw awards given out to the winners of the contest. The first place winner won a gift card worth $150, second place received a $100 gift card while third place received a $75 gift card.

Three other students received prizes of $50 gift cards.