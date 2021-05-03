MISD announces voting open for new Legacy High School mascot

The former Lee High School Rebels mascot will be replaced by one of four student-inspired designs of Revolutionary War-era rebels.

Midland ISD has announced that Lee High School students will be able to vote on a logo to represent their schools when they re-open as Legacy for the 2021-2022 School Year.

Students will choose between four depictions of a Revolutionary-era Rebel. Each design is inspired by student artwork, and incorporates elements of current school branding like school colors of maroon and white.

Voting will be open May 3-7 via an online ballot. Each student may vote only once and must provide a valid student ID. The winner will be determined by a simple majority, with a runoff in the event of a tie.

The Midland ISD Board of Trustees voted in 2020 to change the name of the district's Robert E. Lee High Senior and Freshman High Schools to Legacy High School and Legacy Freshman High School.

The mascot is still the Rebels; however, the Rebel will one from the Revolutionary War era, not Civil War era. The schools' colors will continue to be maroon and white.