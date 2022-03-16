Precautionary hold at Rusk Elementary, Legacy High lifted

MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School and Rusk Elementary were placed on a secure hold as a precaution Wednesday afternoon.
According to MISD spokesperson Elana Ladd, the cause for the hold was a possible burglary in the area.
The hold was lifted by 2:30 p.m. There is no word on this time on if anyone was arrested or if anyone was injured.
Midland Police were dispatched to a residence on West Dengar in response to a potential robbery. There is no more info on that incident at this time.
NewsWest 9 will update if any more information is released.