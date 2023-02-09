Legacy High placed on hold

Midland Police are responding to a "check person" call at this time.

MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School has been placed on hold Thursday afternoon, according to a district spokesperson.

For holds, schools keep students in their locations. This is used when clearing specific areas. Holds are opposed to a secure, which safeguard students and staff, or a lockdown, which secures rooms and keeps students quiet and in place.

At this time little information is known. Midland Police are responding to a "check person" call in the area.

However, MPD says Midland ISD will be taking the lead on information going forward.

Several viewers have reached out reporting a large police presence in the area, and that several streets are blocked off.

According to a reporter on scene, students say they are being released for lunch at 1:10 p.m. and are instructed to return at 2:20 p.m. for seventh period classes.