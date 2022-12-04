Legacy High BBQ team competes in warm-up competition

MIDLAND, Texas —
The Legacy High School BBQ team is headed to a contest in Waco later this month, and to help get them ready, they held a warm-up competition Monday.
This is the first year for the Rebels BBQ team. Today was a chance for them to get used to the competitive environment before they go out.
There are three teams, and advisor Katt Irvine said they've come a long way since day one.
“It's been a wild ride,” Irvine said. “We're finally here, we're getting everything together. We have some brand new pits and a trailer that we've worked on and messed with, so everything's coming together in a little package.”
If they qualify in their next competition, it's on to state, then nationals this summer, which is called “The Slab.”
If they make it that far, they could potentially win full ride scholarships to Sullivan University.