Legacy High BBQ team competes in warm-up competition

This is Legacy High's first ever BBQ team.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Legacy High School BBQ team is headed to a contest in Waco later this month, and to help get them ready, they held a warm-up competition Monday.

This is the first year for the Rebels BBQ team. Today was a chance for them to get used to the competitive environment before they go out.

There are three teams, and advisor Katt Irvine said they've come a long way since day one.

“It's been a wild ride,” Irvine said. “We're finally here, we're getting everything together. We have some brand new pits and a trailer that we've worked on and messed with, so everything's coming together in a little package.”

If they qualify in their next competition, it's on to state, then nationals this summer, which is called “The Slab.”