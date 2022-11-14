Legacy Harley-Davidson hosts charity chili cook-off in Odessa

Proceeds from the cook-off go to soldier suicide prevention.

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin HOG Chapter held a chili-cook off today at legacy Harley-Davidson.



The proceeds from this event will go to soldier suicide prevention.



And coming off of Veteran’s Day this cause meant a lot to the chapter.



“This is a really big event for our chapter," Director of the Permian Basin HOG Chapter James Akins said. "This is the second event we've done since we reinstated our hog chapter about a year and a half ago. And the first one we were able to raise $1100, so this is really big for us. This is things we want to start doing to help out with the community and to give back to our soldiers and people in need.”

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association participated in the event as well and also have seen firsthand the positive reactions to the cook-off.

Some members of the association were even given the chance to be judges in the chili cook-off.

“They’re glad that events like this go on and they’re happy about it because there’s so many veterans that are by themselves, they have issues," said Robert Ambrose, Road Captain for the CVMA. "So when they have events like this, you know, some can come in and they can actually see that people are actually trying to help them.”

Even though the Permian Basin HOG Chapter had been just reinstated not too long ago, they're ready more than ever to help any way that they can.