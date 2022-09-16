Legacy Freshman student charged after stabbing another student

MIDLAND, Texas — A Legacy Freshman student is reportedly okay after Midland ISD says he was stabbed by another student.
According to a statement released by the district, a male student went to the nurse's officer with a "puncture wound" around 8:20 a.m. Friday.
The school called EMS but the student was instead taken to a hospital by a parent.
MISD says it believes the student received the injury after a verbal argument with a female student prior to school.
The girl has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The male student received treatment and has been released.
MISD issued the following statement:
Midland ISD would like to thank our law enforcement and medical personnel for quickly treating, addressing and investigating this event. There is no place for violence in our schools and we will continue to aggressively seek solutions to ensure all campuses are safe and secure environments for learning.