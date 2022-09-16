Legacy Freshman student charged after stabbing another student

MISD says it believes the male student was stabbed following a verbal argument with a female student.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Legacy Freshman student is reportedly okay after Midland ISD says he was stabbed by another student.

According to a statement released by the district, a male student went to the nurse's officer with a "puncture wound" around 8:20 a.m. Friday.

The school called EMS but the student was instead taken to a hospital by a parent.

MISD says it believes the student received the injury after a verbal argument with a female student prior to school.

The girl has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The male student received treatment and has been released.

MISD issued the following statement: