Legacy High School is sprucing up the community with 'Flower of the Month Club'

Advanced floral design students at LHS will be making fresh, floral arrangements to give out to people who sign up to receive them, from September - April.

MIDLAND, Texas — Kimmee Brandon is the Floral Design teacher at Legacy High School and every day her advanced floral design students come into class and get right to working on their floral arrangements, something that now, comes naturally for them.

“When they take floral design, most people don’t know anything about it," says Kimmee Brandon.

Which was the case for one Legacy student, Serena Molinar.

"I just thought that it would be like a cool elective, but then like I actually started liking it more so than I decided to take advanced floral design and actually get more like a hands-on perspective of it," says Molinar.

With more and more students starting to enjoy this class, Ms. Brandon wanted to give them a chance to grow even more. Which is why she is partnering with the Midland Legacy FFA Booster Club to start a Flower of the Month Club.

“It’s just an opportunity for these guys to at least once a month do hands-on. I’ve heard of other districts doing flower of the month and I decided to implement it here, especially since we just started our advanced class,” says Brandon.

Every 3rd Thursday, from September to April, anyone that sign-up will receive a fresh, seasonal arrangement made by the advanced floral design students.

"I'm really excited for flower the month because I really like the art part of it and designing things," says Molinar.

"I'm excited because last year we didn’t get to make that many designs but this year we'll be making them a lot so it’ll be fun. I’m excited," says another student, Claire Hall.

It's an exciting time, that Ms. Brandon hopes can help her students fully blossom.

"So even if they don’t want to be a florist they know that they have skill set that they can do it and so whatever going forth they want to do that they’re gonna be confident I can do that. There’s something I didn’t know how to do before and now I know how to do it," says Brandon.