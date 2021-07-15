Lee to Legacy High School changes underway

One sign will remain on the campus' football field with the name Lee High School.

MIDLAND, Texas — The final steps are underway in Midland to transition Lee High School to Legacy High School.

Crews have been busy on campus taking down signs and replacing them with new ones, including the marquee at the front doors.

The last traces of the old name are also being replaced on the school's athletic fields.

On the football practice field, the original Lee sign will stay and the years 1961 and 2021 are being added. Administrators say this will be the only Lee sign that will remain on the campus as a way to honor the school's accomplishments.

All of the signage is set to be fully replaced by July 19, and school buses will have new signage in place by July 16.

These moves came after the MISD school board voted to change the name in July 2020.