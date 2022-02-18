Lee Legacy Wall of Honor announces 2022 inductees

The four new members include Stan VanHoozer, Col. Kent D. Williams, John Parchman and William "Spike" Dykes

MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School has recently announced its 2022 Lee Legacy Wall of Honor Inductees.

The four new members will be recognized for their significant contributions to the school. Members can be former students, coaches, faculty, teachers and staff.

This year's inductees include Stan VanHoozer, Col. Kent D. Williams, John Parchman, and William "Spike" Dykes.

Stan VanHoozer graduated from Lee High School in 1972. He taught at the school from 1996 to 2000, and was principal from 2015 to 2020. VanHoozer spent 28 years in education in total.

Col. Kent D. Williams also graduated from Lee High School in 1972. Williams served over 30 years in the Air Force as a decorated pilot until his retirement in 2007.

John Parchman was the head coach of Rebels football from 1995 to 2005. He is known for leading his teams to third consecutive state tittles from 1998 to 2000. He was also elected in 2020 to the THSCA Hall of Honor.

William "Spike" Dykes was the head coach of Rebels football from 1980 to 1983. In his last season, he took his team to a state final. He went on to coach the Texas Tech Red Raiders and was inducted into the THSCA Hall of Honor in 1991. Sadly, Dykes passed at the age of 79 in 2017.

In total, LHS has inducted 35 members into its Wall of Honor. The first Wall of Honor class was honored in 2010.