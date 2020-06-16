MIDLAND, Texas — Helping others comes naturally to West Texans and the creation of MISD Education Foundation's Pooja Patel Scholarship fulfills this duty.

Specifically by helping women.

It all started when a mother and daughter shared the desire to uplift women in West Texas pursuing exciting and demanding careers.

"Over the years my mom and I have been having lots of conversations about the importance of making sure women are going into STEM fields and making sure women are feeling motivated to go to college," Pooja Patel, Lee High School alumna said.

Pooja graduated from Lee High School back in 2014 and is now in her third year of law school at Columbia University.

She and her mom sought to make a change last fall and give more opportunity to young women.

Pooja applied for scholarships herself while in high school, but there weren't many to choose from.

This plan came to fruition and the first recipient, Opeyemi Olubajo was awarded the scholarship last month.

Opeyemi also happened to be the Valedictorian at Midland Senior High School.

"As someone who has been a graduate of this school district I think it was just a nice way for us to give back," Patel said.

Any senior female MISD student attending a 4-year university can apply for the $2,500 scholarship.

"I'm very grateful and thankful to her because that's an amazing thing for someone to do. It helps reduce the cost of college," Opeyemi Olubajo, scholarship recipient said.

And the best part?

Now this scholarship will help a young girl achieve her dreams every single year from here on out.

RELATED: Midland man creates petition to rename Lee High School

RELATED: MISD on track to install RO systems in every school in the district

RELATED: Midland grandma of 7 teaches her grandchildren through the end of the semester

RELATED: MISD sends out surveys concerning 2020-2021 school year