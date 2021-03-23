Learn about the trees while volunteering for the 2021 Midland Parks Tree Inventory

If you are wanting to learn more about the trees and the species in the Midland area, then why not volunteer for the 2021 Midland Parks Tree Inventory Training?

At this event, volunteers will learn about the many different species of trees in the area as well as recognize potential hazards and evaluate the overall health of a tree.

Volunteers will also learn how to use the Trees Count App while learning the importance of keeping count of them.