LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff’s Office has released a free mobile app to connect with the Lea County community through their smartphones and tablets.

The new app allows the Lea County Sheriff’s Office to quickly disseminate emergency alerts and post news about missing persons, traffic delays, and weekly crime reports.

In the event of an emergency, app users receive instant notification via their mobile devices. Citizens can easily send comments and crime tips — anonymously if they wish — and place calls to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office with the touch of a button.

Anyone using Android, Windows or Apple platforms can download the app simply by going to the app store and searching for the Lea County Sheriff’s Office app.

“The app provides an easy-to-use method for two-way communication between our office and community members,” said Undersheriff Michael Walker, “It’s a valuable tool for keeping the citizens of our county safe”. Undersheriff Walker explained that the app also allows the Lea County Sheriff’s Office to post photos and images, bulletins, a calendar of events, and even conduct community surveys.

The app supports Sheriff Helton’s commitment to engage with the community in a timely manner through all sorts of social media. News that is distributed through the app also can be set to automatically post on the Sheriff’s Office social media accounts and distributed to the news media.

County Officials stress that the Sheriff’s Office app is NOT meant to replace calling 911 for crimes and emergencies in progress. Those experiencing an emergency situation should continue to call 911. .