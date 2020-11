To help families in need for Thanksgiving the Lea County Sheriff's Office came together to donate food and $1,200 dollars.

The deputies and office support staff donated non-perishables and received donations from Bob's Thriftway in Lovington, NM. as well as turkey donations from Rancho Grande.