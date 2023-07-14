Lea County Drug Task Force Agents arrest woman for Possession with Intent to Trafficking Cocaine

Homeland Security Investigations contacted the LCDTF about a FedEx package that was being sent to Lovington, New Mexico from Miami that contained 2 lbs. of cocaine.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A woman in Lea County was arrested on July 10 after attempting to deliver approximately two pounds of cocaine to a residence in Lovington.

Lea County Drug Task Force agents were contacted by Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents about a FedEx package that was planning on being shipped to Lovington, New Mexico with cocaine inside. The package was initially mailed from Colombia and intercepted in Miami by local law enforcement.

On July 10, both groups conducted a controlled joint operation for the delivery of the FedEx package to the residence in Lovington. Agents found out during the investigation that 41-year-old Maria De La Luz Gonzalez, also known as Lucy Gonzalez, was the one asked to have the package delivered.

When Gonzalez arrived to the residence for the package, she was immediately detained and LCDTF Agents conducted an interview with her.

This led to the eventually arrest of Gonzalez who has been charged with Possession with Intent to Trafficking Cocaine. The total estimated value of the cocaine was around $30,000 to $32,000 in U.S. Currency.