Lawmakers pass bill to ban high-level nuclear waste in Texas

ANDREWS, Texas — State Lawmakers are passing House Bill 7. This bill will ban storing or disposing of high-level radioactive waste in Texas.
It was signed off in the House after the Senate also signed off on the amendments.
State Representative Brooks Landgraf called this a big win for Andrews and the Basin.
Landgraf said this bill was designed to be clean and easy so the state can go on record opposing storing high-level nuclear waster.
At this moment, waste control specialists are storing low-level nuclear waste in Andrews County.
If the company goes under, the state will require them to have a bonded clean-up fund to cover the cost.