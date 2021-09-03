Lawmakers pass bill to ban high-level nuclear waste in Texas

State Representative Landgraf said this is a big win for Andrews and the Permian Basin.

ANDREWS, Texas — State Lawmakers are passing House Bill 7. This bill will ban storing or disposing of high-level radioactive waste in Texas.

It was signed off in the House after the Senate also signed off on the amendments.

State Representative Brooks Landgraf called this a big win for Andrews and the Basin.

Landgraf said this bill was designed to be clean and easy so the state can go on record opposing storing high-level nuclear waster.

At this moment, waste control specialists are storing low-level nuclear waste in Andrews County.