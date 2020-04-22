ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa law firm wasn't expecting one of their giveaways would cause traffic problems in Odessa.

Silva Law Group, located on 1100 S Grant Street, planned to hand gift cards starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The first 1,000 vehicles that showed up to their office would be given free H-E-B gift cards. To practice social distancing, drivers had to stay in their cars.

However, many cars got in line early to get a head start. The line went down Grant to 8th Street and extended down from Ada to Crane Avenue.

The gift cards were handed out earlier than planned because Odessa police told drivers they would hand out citations to parked cars.

Representatives with the law firm tell us they've had giveaways in the past and had big turnouts. However, they've never had drivers line up in their cars and they believe that's what caused the traffic congestion.

Earlier around 5:45 a.m., a wrecker arrived on scene after an accident happened to some of the first vehicles in line. A vehicle went down Muskingum and T-boned some of the first drivers in line.