Law enforcement agencies receive funds raised from Bustin' for Badges

TEXAS, USA — Local law enforcement got a big financial boost thanks to the Bustin' For Badges clay shoot.

Checks were presented to both the Midland and Ector County Sheriff's Offices and the Midland and Odessa Police Departments.

Though the event had to be delayed due to COVID-19, that didn't dampen the participants' enthusiasm.

A total of 978 shooters participated in the event, raising a total of $320,000.

Each organization received around $80,000.