MIDLAND, Texas — It has only been a week since the Midland County Commissioners Court held a special session to consider appointing a temporary or interim sheriff to fill the vacancy left by the sudden passing of stalwart Midland legacy, Sheriff Gary Painter.

In the May the 31st special session numerous citizens and supporters of Painter voiced their thoughts and opinions all echoing the sentiment that Sheriff Painter would have wanted his right hand man and Chief Deputy, Rory McKinney to assume his office in his absence.

But in obvious contentious moments that day in court the commissioners seemed split not only in votes, but in beliefs as well. A motion to do nothing, and make no appointment was voted down. That was followed by a motion to appoint McKinney, which was voted down receiving only 2 out of 5 votes. This was followed by what seemed to be an obstructionist motion to many in attendance that day, to vote for Constable David Criner to fill the interim sheriff position. Again, this vote too was shot down, also receiving only 2 out of 5 votes.

The quorum having reached no consensus on the issue of fulfilling the vacant sheriff post, chose to adjourn, leaving the position of sheriff technically vacant and giving the final choice to the votes of the public in the next general election in March. Although this move left many in attendance that day noticeably frustrated that McKinney seemed to have been robbed of his succession to the office of Sheriff.

But, in the ongoing plot twists that could mimic that of the an old silver screen western... Commissioner Randy Prude today (Friday) made known his intentions of now tossing a third person into the mix for consideration as interim Sheriff.

Enter now, Felony Investigator for Midland District Attorney's Office, and 33 year veteran of Midland law enforcement, Richard Gillette.

In a recent conversation with NewsWest9, Commissioner Prude shared, "I sought advice from the District Attorney, asking if she knew of anyone who would be qualified to accept the appointment and agree not to run. She did. I spoke with this individual, Richard Gillette, a veteran law enforcement officer who has 33 years’ experience in law enforcement in Midland County, including service in the Sheriff’s Office. He’s well-known and respected in the Midland County law enforcement community. He is nearing retirement but said if he could be of service in this way, he would accept the appointment. He said he would publicly commit that he would not run for the office, and that he would step down after the election".

Gillette confirmed this position stating, "I have planned my retirement within a year, and that plan has not changed, If appointed by the court, I will serve as interim sheriff only, then move on with my retirement. I will NOT be running for that position in the election. I have absolutely zero political aspirations".

Prude explains his reasoning for a third candidate, "My position is simple. The Sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer of the county and I believe the people of Midland County should have every opportunity to evaluate candidates and choose their Sheriff in a fair election. Inevitably, when someone receives an appointment to an office and later runs for that office, that person has a built-in advantage over his or her challengers. I feel strongly that, if we are going to have an election with a level playing field, the court should not appoint someone who will later run for the office with that built-in advantage. To do so could be construed by some as the court essentially picking the next sheriff".

Prude also says that before considering Gillette, they both agreed they should speak with McKinney, "He and I felt it was very important that he visit with Chief Deputy McKinney as a matter of integrity and honor. Mr. Gillette told me he met with Chief Deputy McKinney and explained the proposal, and that Chief Deputy McKinney said, while he would like to have been appointed, he would support Mr. Gillette appointment under the terms of the proposal".

Gillette says he's prepared for what ever the court decides, "I am honored and flattered to be considered for the position of Interim Sheriff of Midland County. If appointed by the court I will happily serve, and if the court takes another route I will support that decision as well. In my mind this is really a no lose situation".

So, it seems the next scene in this on going real life West Texas mellow drama has now been set. Come Monday morning, 9 a.m., June 10th, the Midland County Commissioners Court will once again be called to the task of appointing their temporary county sheriff. Will there be an agreement, another standoff or a shoot-out at the OK Coral? You're guess is as good as mine. My advice... attend, take a safe seat in the back, pay attention and when given the opportunity, make you own voice heard.

MIdland County