Barricaded subject surrenders peacefully to Big Spring authorities

The person surrendered to police after they brought in tear gas.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A large police presence was being reported in Big Spring Wednesday night.

According to a crew at the scene, Big Spring Police, the Howard County Sheriff's Office and a SWAT team were all seen in the area of the 1600 block of Main St., near 16th.

According to an officer, SWAT was notified about a barricaded subject.

Crews came out to the scene, and after tear gas was introduced the subject surrendered peacefully.

There is currently no further information available.