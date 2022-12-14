Barricaded subject surrenders peacefully to Big Spring authorities

BIG SPRING, Texas — A large police presence was being reported in Big Spring Wednesday night.
According to a crew at the scene, Big Spring Police, the Howard County Sheriff's Office and a SWAT team were all seen in the area of the 1600 block of Main St., near 16th.
According to an officer, SWAT was notified about a barricaded subject.
Crews came out to the scene, and after tear gas was introduced the subject surrendered peacefully.
There is currently no further information available.
NewsWest 9 will continue to follow the story and update as more information is released.