MIDLAND, Texas — A large grass fire that sent plumes of smoke visible from miles away into the sky east of Midland has been 100% contained after burning an estimated 200 acres of land.

Agencies that responded to the burn near E Golf Course Rd and Elkins Rd included the Midland Fire Department, and the Northeast and Greenwood Volunteer Fire Departments, who were able to contain the fire after 30 minutes.

No structures were damaged as a result of the fire and no injuries have been reported, authorities are still on the scene dealing with hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.