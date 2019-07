ODESSA, Texas — Hundreds of people lined the streets for the Odessa for the Jaycees' 70th annual Independence Day celebration parade.



People dressed up in red, white and blue...and waved their flags. The patriotism was visible from both those in the parade as well as those who watched from the side of the parade route.

Several groups took part in the parade including members of the Odessa police department, Odessa fire rescue, boy scout troops and even a group of retro cars.