MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Lane closures will be taking place on July 27 and 28 on I-20 at CR 1250 for barrier striping and adjustments.

The westbound left lane will be closed on July 27 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., while the eastbound left lane will be closed on July 28 from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.