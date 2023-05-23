Landgraf's Texas Energy Independence Act to go to Governor's Desk

The act, also known as House Bill 33, passed through the Texas Senate on May 22.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Energy Independence Act filed by State Representative Brooks Landgraf will now be making its way to Governor Abbott's Office.

The act, also known as House Bill 33, passed through the Texas Senate on May 22. The act will plan to stall the implementation of any new federal regulations on oil or gas production in the State of Texas.

“The time to act to defend Texas oil and gas is now,” Landgraf said. “HB 33 will ensure no Texas state taxpayer dollars or resources are used to implement any new federal regulations on oil and gas production in Texas. But it isn’t just about Texas energy independence, it’s about taking a stand for common sense and liberty, it’s about preserving the American dream.”

The bill will also not allow any Texas state agencies and officials from helping out any federal agencies or officials regarding the enforcement of a federal rule, order or regulation that concerns oil and gas.

“No matter what the coastal elites or Hollywood celebrities say, the only way for our nation’s future to be bright is for Texas to be a global energy leader,” Landgraf said. “We produce oil and natural gas cleaner, safer, and with more concern for human life and dignity than any other major oil producing region on earth. The Texas Energy Independence Act will help preserve the Texas economy, and, hopefully, the United States of America as a global force for good.”