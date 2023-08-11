Landgraf's Energy Freedom Bills signed into law by Governor Abbott

The Texas Energy Independence Act and Energy Choice Act will both go into full effect on September 1, 2023.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott recently signed two bills authored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf into law during a ceremony in San Antonio on August 10.

The two bills dubbed the Texas Energy Independence Act (HB 33) and the Energy Choice Act (SB 1017) will both go into effect on September 1, 2023.

“I’m a proud Odessan working hard to represent our West Texas values in the Texas House of Representatives,” Landgraf said at the gathering in San Antonio. “I’m extraordinarily grateful to see my fellow legislators and Governor Abbott affirm our closely-held commitments to individual liberty and free markets with their support of HB 33 and SB 1017. Thanks in part to these bills, but mostly due to the Lord’s blessing and our world-famous work ethic, the Permian Basin will continue being a global leader in energy production.”