Landgraf writes letter to ERCOT about outages

ERCOT issued a conversation alert on June 14 asking Texans to reduce their electric usage.

TEXAS, USA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf recently submitted a letter to ERCOT Texas questioning their reasons for calling for a conservation of energy during the rest of the week.

ERCOT issued a statement on June 14 about this saying that the tight grid conditions were the reasons for a high number of forced generation outages.

“Once again, ERCOT is leaving Texans with more questions than answers,” Landgraf said in his letter. “In order to ensure I can answer the flood of questions I’m now receiving from my constituents, I demand pertinent information related to this most recent incident.”