Landgraf writes letter to ERCOT about outages

TEXAS, USA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf recently submitted a letter to ERCOT Texas questioning their reasons for calling for a conservation of energy during the rest of the week.
ERCOT issued a statement on June 14 about this saying that the tight grid conditions were the reasons for a high number of forced generation outages.
“Once again, ERCOT is leaving Texans with more questions than answers,” Landgraf said in his letter. “In order to ensure I can answer the flood of questions I’m now receiving from my constituents, I demand pertinent information related to this most recent incident.”
For a complete copy of his letter to ERCOT, you can click here.