Landgraf to serve on Constitutional Rights and Remedies Committee

The committee looks to provide thoughtful consideration to constitutional issues that will be brought up during the upcoming special session.

ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf has been chosen to join the Texas House Select Constitutional Rights and Remedies Committee.

This committee will provide its input on constitutional issues that are expected to be discussed at the upcoming special session.

“I’m honored to be appointed to this important committee and want to thank Speaker Phelan for his leadership and trust,” Landgraf said. “As I’ve said many times before, as state representative, I take seriously my sworn oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. I look forward to continuing to fight for our constitutional rights as a member of this select committee."

The committee is made up of 15 members and will have jurisdiction over all matters that concentrate on the rights under the United Satates and Texas Constitutions. They will also have jurisdiction over matters involving several state agencies.