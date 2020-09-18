State Rep. Brooks Landgraf pushes for broadband access in rural West Texas communities

The Texas Universal Service Fund was created in 1987 to assist telecommunications providers in providing basic service to rural communities.

ODESSA, Texas — Better broadband access could be making its way to rural West Texas communities.

After joining several Texas leaders in signing a letter sent to Gov. Greg Abbott calling for expanded broadband access, State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) joined other members of the legislature on a call with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC).

At the meeting, they discussed the Texas Universal Service Fund which is a source of funding for rural telecommunication infrastructure.

"Even in town we have a lack of connectivity," Landgraf explained.

"When you get to surrounding areas through the Permian Basin just outside of town where we have large amounts of people living but we just don't have broadband access, it's becoming a problem and COVID-19 has really underscored how difficult it is for communities for broadband access."

The Texas Universal Service Fund was created in 1987 to assist telecommunications providers in providing basic service to rural communities.

Earlier this year, officials were informed the fund could become insolvent as early as January 2021.