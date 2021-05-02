Landgraf named chair of Texas House Committee on Environmental regulation

He was also re-appointed to serve on the Transportation Committee and named to the Redistricting Committee.

ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf has been chosen to chair the Texas House Committee on Environmental Regulation.

“This chairmanship and these committee assignments put me in an optimal position to serve my fellow West Texans and our interests here in the Permian Basin,” Landgraf says. “I’m grateful to Speaker Phelan for his confidence in me, and welcome the additional responsibility. I am ready to get to work for the people of Texas.”

The House Committee on Environmental Regulation focuses on matters pertaining to air, land and water pollution. They also deal with industrial development and environmental matters regulated by DSHS or TCEQ.