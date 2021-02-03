Landgraf files bill to implement more penalties for rioting

Landgraf also wants to preserve Americans first amendment rights through peaceful protests.

ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf has filed a new house bill to enhance penalties on criminal rioters.

Landgraf is still looking to protect the constitutional rights of lawful protestors, but wants to make sure no one incites violence while protesting.

“Our First Amendment right to peacefully assemble must be preserved and protected,” Landgraf said. “HB 2461 will protect the ability of Texans to exercise their constitutional rights by properly punishing those who seek to take advantage of peaceful protests through violence, looting and intimidation.”

This bill's filing relates to recent protestors going from state to state to try and start violence during peaceful protests.

Both Landgraf and Governor Abbott have looked for solutions to fix this behavior, while still allowing peaceful protests to occur.

“Anyone who participates in violent riots should be held accountable for their actions. This legislation will help ensure that alleged rioters from out of state face the same standards of justice as those who call Texas home. I applaud Representative Landgraf for taking action to keep Texas a law-and-order state and I look forward to working with the Legislature to get this bill to my desk,” Governor Abbott said.

The bill will also amend Texas law to deny bail for anyone arrested for violence during these protests until the person makes its first court appearance. The penalties for these crimes also will increase.