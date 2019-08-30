Labor Day is September 2, which means offices across cities and counties will be closed on the weekend leading up to the holiday.

Here is a list of notable offices that will be closed:

MIDLAND

All city offices will be closed Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Trash collection will be impacted.

Midland College will be closed Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Classes will resume Sept. 3

ODESSA

All city offices will be closed Aug.31-Sept. 2. Trash collection will be impacted.

Odessa College and UTPB will be closed on Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Classes will resume Sept. 3

BIG SPRING

All city offices will be closed Aug. 31-Sept. 2. with the exception of Emergency services

Howard College will be closed on Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Classes will resume Sept. 3

For other cities or colleges you can call your local offices or visit your institution's online academic calendar.