A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that a one-vehicle fatal crash occurred Tuesday morning on IH-20, 12 miles west of Big Spring, TX.

The fatal crash involved the driver, 20-year-old Carlos Valero, and 24-year-old Reymundo Valero-Lavanzate, the passenger in the vehicle.

Valero, driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling eastbound on IH-20 and attempted to take Exit 165.

DPS said Valero was traveling at an unsafe speed to negotiate the exit ramp and he took faulty evasive action, causing the car to roll over. Valero was then ejected from the driver seat.

Both Valero and Valero-Lavanzate were transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring. Valero was pronounced deceased at the medical center.