ODESSA, Texas — Here’s the challenge for local designers: take trash and make it fashion. The 2019 class of Keep Odessa Beautiful’s Recycle Fashion Show delivered on that challenge.

Twenty-seven models strutted down the runway wearing original designs made of at least 50-percent repurposed or recycled material.

“The best part are the stories behind each design,” Claudia Ortega, KOB Executive Director said.

One of those designs was made with a purpose – Jackie Duarte designed a dress made of used pill bottles and plastic gloves.

“This dress was made for anyone who experienced, overcame and/or lost their lives to the opioid epidemic,” Duarte said.

RELATED: Give up unused prescription drugs on Take Back Day Saturday

She collected 130 pounds in prescription pills, totaling over 5,000 opioid pills in 2018.

A 2017 Castlight Health study shows Odessa ranks 15 in America for opioid abuse.

As part of PBRCADA, Duarte and her team installed a medication drop box at the Odessa Police Department for anyone looking to properly dispose of unused medication.

RELATED: Keep Odessa Beautiful holds Recycle Fashion Show

The Recycle Fashion Show is one of the few fundraisers Keep Odessa Beautiful holds each year – but more importantly, it's a chance to encourage people to reduce and reuse.