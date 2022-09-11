Local family rescues kitten from inside of car

The kitten spent nearly two days stuck before she was pulled out from the car.

MIDLAND, Texas — A small kitten was rescued from the inside of a car after it crawled into the car's framework.

Nicoma, as she is now called, was initially found by the family's grandmother in a Target parking lot.

"I think, she first found the cat at Target," said Savanna Keliipio, the woman's granddaughter. "It was just roaming around, and she tried to catch it, and it got scared and like ran under her car, and my grandma did not hear her until like the next morning.”

A couple of days later, the grandmother was taking her grandchildren to school when she heard loud meowing from the inside of her car.

She called Midland Fire Department, but also let her granddaughter know the situation.

"My grandma actually called me yesterday morning and said she heard meows in her car, and she said that she called the fire department and she waited two hours to have the fire department come and help her," Keliipio said. "She said she needed her fender taken off, so I thought, let’s see what I can do.”

Along with the fire department and her family, an associate of Midland Cat Wranglers came out to help assist.

The car needed to be stripped from the outside and Nicoma was slowly prodded and poked to an open vent.

From there, she was able to be pulled to safety.